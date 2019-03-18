Brokerages Set Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Quanex Building Products to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Joseph D. Rupp bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,218.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,629,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,504,000 after purchasing an additional 160,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,500,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 365,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $15.71 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

