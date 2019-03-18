Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Target Price at $33.81

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.34, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$28.56 and a twelve month high of C$33.30.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.4 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.