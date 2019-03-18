Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Buys New Position in Argo Group (ARGO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $161,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,065,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,358,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of ARGO opened at $68.27 on Monday. Argo Group has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $71.16.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

