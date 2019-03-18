Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $552,000 Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $7,639,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 191,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,415 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STI opened at $63.80 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $552,000 Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-has-552000-holdings-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti.html.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.