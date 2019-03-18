Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $739,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $114.20 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

