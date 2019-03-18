Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $954,000 Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 54.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in American Express by 114.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 193,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 103,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,414,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $363,593,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 177.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.66.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $113.52 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

