Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 36,401 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 354.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $130.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In related news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $649,132.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $96.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/brown-advisory-inc-acquires-36401-shares-of-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.