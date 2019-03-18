Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 697 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Okta worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,269,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,875,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,891,000 after purchasing an additional 618,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Okta by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 744,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $7,049,845.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,577 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,052. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 697 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/brown-advisory-inc-buys-697-shares-of-okta-inc-okta.html.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.