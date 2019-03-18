BTIG Research Upgrades Snap (SNAP) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Snap from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.14. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. Snap’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lara Sweet sold 33,031 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $189,928.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,668 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $645,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429,657 shares of company stock worth $63,284,996 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.