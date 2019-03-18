Byteball Bytes Price Hits $34.55 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00386687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.01667312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229295 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes’ genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

