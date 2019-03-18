Calavo Growers (CVGW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 price target on Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $85.96 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,001,000 after buying an additional 272,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $12,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,443,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,443,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 379,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

