California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Granite Construction worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

GVA opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $61.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

