California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,105 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BGCP. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BGCP opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.37. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.12.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from BGC Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

