California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.17 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $2,349,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,434 shares in the company, valued at $21,788,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $584,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,329. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $55.55 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-15-17-million-position-in-norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh.html.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.