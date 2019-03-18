California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.05 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.94.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $115.79 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $2,346,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.05 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-17-05-million-stake-in-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn.html.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.