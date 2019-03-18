California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,035 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of AES worth $16,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AES by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of AES by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 311,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after acquiring an additional 812,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

