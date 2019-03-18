Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Receives $28.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 13,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.69. Camping World has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 29,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

