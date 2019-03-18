Canaccord Genuity Lowers BioScrip (BIOS) Price Target to $3.50

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIOS. Stephens downgraded BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of BIOS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. 50,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,944. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.76. BioScrip has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BioScrip’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioScrip by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in BioScrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BioScrip by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioScrip by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioScrip by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,809 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

