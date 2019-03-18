Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 94139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Canacol Energy (CNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.64” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/canacol-energy-cne-hits-new-1-year-high-at-4-64.html.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.