Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,958,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800,095 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $47,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 958,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 373,741 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,980,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,756,000 after buying an additional 934,175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,882,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,898,000 after buying an additional 410,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,193,000 after buying an additional 327,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,506,000 after buying an additional 7,003,917 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.95. 62,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,893. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/canadian-natural-resources-ltd-cnq-holdings-raised-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.