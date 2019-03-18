CannTrust (CTST) Shares Up 7%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.50. 1,738,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 805,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.
About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)
CannTrust Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company, which produces pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis for patients. The Company is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical cannabis products. The Company operates a hydroponic facility and an onsite laboratory for testing and research on the medical use of cannabis.
