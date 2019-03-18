Capital Bancorp Inc’s (CBNK) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 25th

Capital Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CBNK) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 25th. Capital Bancorp had issued 2,228,736 shares in its public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $27,859,200 based on an initial share price of $12.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Sandler O’Neill cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $151.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

