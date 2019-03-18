Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CAPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 279 ($3.65).

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 252.90 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts predict that Capital & Counties Properties PLC will post 171.000000874508 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

