Capital Power Corp (CPX) Receives C$30.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.44.

CPX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Capital Power has a one year low of C$23.42 and a one year high of C$32.44.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.94000007214131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total transaction of C$276,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at C$1,119,666.60. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.61, for a total transaction of C$1,041,432.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,381,473.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,230.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

