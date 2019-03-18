Captrust Financial Advisors Has $110,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $581,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $4,789,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,087,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,828. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

