Captrust Financial Advisors Has $19.40 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,771.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 298,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $189.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

