Captrust Financial Advisors Has $96,000 Stake in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,015,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,073,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,167,000 after acquiring an additional 807,194 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20,381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 578,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 575,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 447,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $55.00 on Monday. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Match Group had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,290,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 11,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $659,097.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,308.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,705 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Aegis increased their price objective on Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $53.86 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

