Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) CFO Sells $306,703.92 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $306,703.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mani Mohindru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Mani Mohindru sold 4,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $56,475.00.

Shares of CARA opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.68. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,624,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,055,000 after acquiring an additional 516,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 305,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 305,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 69.2% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 737,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

