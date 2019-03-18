Carbonite Inc (CARB) CFO Sells $39,598.38 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $39,598.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carbonite alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $37,181.88.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Anthony Folger sold 2,224 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $56,867.68.

On Monday, February 11th, Anthony Folger sold 1,924 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $46,329.92.

On Monday, February 4th, Anthony Folger sold 2,240 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $64,467.20.

On Monday, January 28th, Anthony Folger sold 2,109 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $58,313.85.

Carbonite stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.53. 444,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARB. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Carbonite from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 51,742.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 450,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,759,000 after acquiring an additional 417,253 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Carbonite during the third quarter worth $12,221,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Carbonite Inc (CARB) CFO Sells $39,598.38 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/carbonite-inc-carb-cfo-sells-39598-38-in-stock.html.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.