CareDx Inc (CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $23.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.87 million to $25.00 million. CareDx posted sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $106.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.90 million to $106.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.59 million, with estimates ranging from $144.94 million to $164.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,868,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,822 shares of company stock worth $5,815,664. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 118.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. 12,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.21. CareDx has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

