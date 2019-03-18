Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 4,416 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $1,712.36 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.63.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $8,180,428 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

