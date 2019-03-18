Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (GE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 108,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 182.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,495,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

