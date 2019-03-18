Castle Hits One Day Volume of $244.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $71,231.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.02298934 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010499 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000504 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 127.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00002143 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 12,985,037 coins and its circulating supply is 12,695,959 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

