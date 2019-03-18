Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Kellogg (K)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,784,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,087,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

