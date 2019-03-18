Caxton Associates LP Has $299,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,315 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Hasbro stock opened at $86.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

