Caxton Associates LP Invests $281,000 in CBS Co. (CBS) Stock

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,430 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CBS by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,802,753 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,689 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CBS by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,988,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in CBS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,724,238 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $162,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,301,372 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $144,337,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in CBS during the 4th quarter worth about $111,357,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens raised shares of CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $47.70 on Monday. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

