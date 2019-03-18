Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $76,762,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $257,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,789 shares of company stock worth $96,452,438. Corporate insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $74.37 on Monday. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.85, a PEG ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Alteryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

