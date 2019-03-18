CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) in a report published on Thursday morning. Barclays currently has a $3.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBL. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho set a $2.00 price objective on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,951,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter worth about $7,761,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter worth about $6,427,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,820,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 923,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,026,000 after acquiring an additional 648,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

