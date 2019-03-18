CCL Industries (CCDBF) vs. Ball (BLL) Head-To-Head Survey

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) and Ball (NYSE:BLL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Ball shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ball shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ball pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CCL Industries does not pay a dividend. Ball pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCL Industries and Ball’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ball $11.64 billion 1.66 $454.00 million $2.20 26.31

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCL Industries and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ball 0 5 9 0 2.64

Ball has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Ball’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ball is more favorable than CCL Industries.

Profitability

This table compares CCL Industries and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A Ball 3.90% 20.08% 4.54%

Summary

Ball beats CCL Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates in four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets. This segment also provides extruded and laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, and other complementary products and services. The Avery segment offers printable media products, including address labels, shipping labels, marketing and product identification labels, business cards, and name badges supported by customized software solutions; and organizational products, such as binders, sheet protectors, indexes and dividers, and writing instruments. This segment also provides direct to consumer digitally imaged media products, such as labels, business cards, name badges, and family oriented identification labels supported by unique Web-enabled e-commerce URLs. The Checkpoint segment provides technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management, and labelling solutions, including radio frequency and radio-frequency identification solutions to retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment offers specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, and surface engineered biaxially oriented polypropylene films for pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment produces two-piece and three-piece steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruit, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food and other products, and also manufactures and sells steel aerosol containers, as well as extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball and William Charles Ball in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

