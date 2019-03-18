Cenovus Energy (CVE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an average rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.54.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 694,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 285,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.