Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $75,610.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $75,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 682,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,618,871.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 23.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 40.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 84,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

