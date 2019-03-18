Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $57.91 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

