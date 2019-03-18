Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Walter W. Bettinger acquired 124,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.81 per share, with a total value of $4,838,403.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $750,771.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

SCHW stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

