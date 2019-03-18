Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.94.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $378.99 on Monday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-has-5-30-million-holdings-in-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.