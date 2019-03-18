Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,047,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,172.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank J. Patterson acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $154,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 871,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,363.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,730,000 shares of company stock worth $7,597,400. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 68,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 402,081 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 137,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

