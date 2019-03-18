Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Lowered by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4,389.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

