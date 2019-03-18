Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $580,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $296.15 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $361.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

