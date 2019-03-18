China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.20

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1995 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect China Unicom (Hong Kong) to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

CHU traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $13.13. 714,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,117. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Mizuho raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

