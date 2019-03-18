Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $661.00 to $725.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.27.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $639.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $307.70 and a 1 year high of $646.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $27,448,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,037 shares of company stock worth $26,516,662. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,980,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 738,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,622,000 after acquiring an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 678,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

