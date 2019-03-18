Chromadex Corp (CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried Buys 5,000 Shares

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chromadex stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.09. Chromadex Corp has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 105.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Chromadex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

